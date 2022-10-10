MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
The JCC says radio station WKMS filed an open records request to get security video of Jameson walking around the Marshall County Judicial Building in his underwear. During his hearing in August, Jameson explained that when he works late he stays overnight at the judicial building. Jameson says he was calling Chad Lampe, who was WKMS's station manager at the time, to explain what was on the video, not with the intention to stop it from airing.
"I alerted them about the situation and what was on the tape. He concluded also that it was not newsworthy and had no desire to review the tape privately to see if there was anything different than what I was telling them," Jameson says in a phone call with Local 6.
This is the seventh charge Jameson faces now. His first four, which were discussed during his hearing in August, allege he wrongfully created an ankle monitoring program while serving as judge, that he mismanaged his courtroom and engaged in acts of retaliation while serving on the bench, and lastly that he used his status as a judge to pressure people into funding his political campaign.
On Tuesday, the JCC alleged that Jameson was attempting to impede their investigation, and told his staff not to follow a JCC subpoena. Jameson says he informed his staff attorney not to send over privileged documents from his hearing to AOC, but to follow the subpoena. JCC also charged him, on Tuesday, with violating his suspension, saying he used his judicial email account when he was not supposed to.
Then on Friday, JCC accused Jameson of using his position as a judge to make sure WKMS's story didn't air, claiming that Jameson also called Murray State President Bob Jackson. WKMS operates on Murray State's campus. Jameson says he only called Jackson to learn who the station manager at WKMS was in order to get in contact with him.
"I never said, 'Mr. Jackson, you need to intervene,' or, 'Mr. Jackson, you need to do something about this.' None of that occurred," Jameson said. "It was, 'Who do I need to speak with?' He sent me back down to Chad Lampe; that was the last I spoke to him about it."
Lampe is no longer the station manager at WKMS. Local 6 reached out to Lampe by phone, and through social media, but we were unable to reach him for comment.
Murray State University is currently on fall break, and university offices are closed. Local 6 called the university's public relations manager and left a voicemail asking for a comment from Jackson, but we never received a return phone call.
Jameson says he and his legal team are still working on their appeal process with the Kentucky Supreme Court, in an effort to have his suspension overturned.
In April, Local 6 also filed an open records request to get a copy of the video of Jameson at the Marshall County Judicial building. That open records request was denied by the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.