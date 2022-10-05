PADUCAH — Judge James Jameson is facing new charges from the Judicial Conduct Commission following a months-long legal dispute.
Jameson was formally charged with misconduct in July in relation to an ankle-monitoring program he created, among other things. The charges — which are not criminal — were filed by the Judicial Conduct Commission. Jameson was suspended with pay in August as a result of the misconduct charges. He filed a motion to appeal the suspension but it was unanimously denied.
Now, Jameson is facing new accusations from the JCC, who say he has not been complying with a subpoena requesting documents related to the Community Corrections Board, ankle monitoring program, and a substance use disorder program.
Specifically, the JCC says Jameson ignored the subpoena and instructed his judicial staff not to comply with it, reportedly even telling staff to remove documents from his office.
The JCC says when they told his staff to ignore his instructions and provide the documents, Jameson instructed his staff to send all documents to him for review before submitting them to the JCC.
Jameson is also accused of violating the orders of his suspension by continuing to access his judicial email account and contacting staff in regards to his judicial duties.
According to the JCC, Jameson continued to access Kentucky Court of Justice laptops and requested copies of documents he didn't have access to from his staff.
Jameson has 15 days to respond to the notice, and then a hearing date will be scheduled.
The full legal proceedings can be found below, with the Second Amended Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges beginning on page 354.