MAYFIELD,KY — Not even Wednesday's high winds could keep a group of high school seniors from helping tornado victims in Mayfield. Students from Brooklyn, New York, spent the day serving food and helping with cleanup efforts.
The students from Yeshivah of Flatbush High School made the nearly 1,000-mile trip from Brooklyn to Mayfield, and the weather didn't hold them back. Rabbi David Galpert says it's important to help.
"It's very important for us as Jews to help out people in need wherever they are, whether they're Jewish or not Jewish," says Galpert.
They wanted to help at a time when other people might have forgotten. Like many, Galpert saw the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornado on the news, but seeing the devastation on TV didn't do it justice.
"It's really heartbreaking to see. There's very little we that we could do, but anything that we can do to help out would be great," says Galpert.
Everything inside one house had to be thrown away because of roof and water damage from the tornado. With hard work and a pair of gloves, the seniors filled two dumpers with childhood memories and picture frames. One of the students, Joseph Kamkhatchi, talked about helping someone close to his own age.
"You have to put yourself if their shoes. I can't imagine what he's going through. He's throwing out his own picture frames as a kid and all of his childhood memories. I would want someone to help me, so I need to help him," says Kamkhatchi.
They are planning to make future trips to Mayfield, including a trip planned for this summer.