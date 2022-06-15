PADUCAH- Two joint projects between the city of Paducah and McCracken County need signed deals in order to move forward. This time last year the two government bodies agreed on memorandums of understanding for the outdoor sports complex and the 911 center. However, they're still in need of full fledged inter local agreements for further movement on both of the projects.
The memorandums of understanding essentially say both the city and the county agree that they should work together on the two ventures. On the other hand, an inter local agreement is a signed commitment between the city and county to actually go ahead and get the projects funded and underway. Until those inter local agreements are signed, both sit at a standstill.
The stands at Bluegrass Downs have sat empty for some time. The site will play host to the outdoor sports complex, but until that's done the stands at the old horse track will remain empty. Paducah Mayor George Bray wants to emphasize that 911 center improvements are the main focus.
"It's our top priority," Bray said during Tuesday's commission meeting.
Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer met recently to go over the agreements for the project. The mayor says he explained to the judge executive that the agreement for the sports complex wouldn't be signed until the 911 center agreement was ready to go.
"I understand the important of, you know, of this project for the community," Bray said. "If there's a way that we can see to draw an end to this year after year of trying to decide what we're going to do and hiring consultants, and giving us recommendations, and then pushing it out, then I'm willing to explore it."
Commissioner Carol Gault, who also serves on the joint city county 911 committee, reiterated the importance of having the 911 center run properly for the city's first responders.
"We have over half of our employees that are first responders that depend on that radio system as a lifeline. So every time that the longer it goes, the more we're asking them to do with less. It's just a matter of economics and responsibility," Gault said.
The 911 committee recently approved an order to allow the 911 center consultant, Federal Engineering, to put out a request for proposal for the radio system replacement. Once responses come in, the committee could show the true cost of those essential upgrades to the city commission and county fiscal court.
The target to open the outdoor sports complex is in 2024.