MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal is making serious allegations about his county's sheriff's office — without providing any evidence. Neal says those accusations are why he has not appointed the sheriff-elect, instead appointing a former state trooper to serve as interim sheriff for the next three months.
Here's what happened.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire retired Friday. Friday morning, Neal swore in former KSP officer Trent Weaver to serve as interim sheriff until January 2023.
At that point, Sheriff-Elect Matt Hilbrecht will be sworn in as sheriff.
Neal's decision to appoint Weaver will cost taxpayers, because now two audits of the sheriff's department will need to be performed.
So why did Neal make the choice? His answer comes with strong allegations.
Neal says during his seven years in office, there have been inappropriate sexual relationships. He also says whistleblowers came forward about “serious accusations,” but he would not go into detail about what those accusations are.
Perhaps the most pointed accusation came when Neal alleged that problems in the department led to the deaths of Calloway County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Cash and a suspect back in May.
“We had an individual in custody lose his life. That's a problem. We had a sheriff's deputy, a retired trooper, lose his life. That's a major problem, so a loss of life is screaming red flags,” says Neal.
Neal is saying the deaths of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash and the man who was killed by deputies after shooting Cash, Gary Rowland, are among the many reasons he's appointing Weaver instead of Hilbrecht.
He claims the Kentucky Attorney General's Office could've taken action against the department for other issues before.
“Maybe their involvement could have prevented the loss of two lives. When you have an agency, in this case, having its issues and we really don't get to the source, we really don't get to the problem, and then we have bad event like this happen,” Neal says.
As Neal made these claims, he said he knows things the public does not. But, he wouldn't elaborate when we asked for specifics.
Now-retired Sheriff Eddie McGuire says the allegations are false.
There is not even a police report detailing the specifics of the Jody Cash case.
“I can't talk about the case. No one involved in the investigation is supposed to talk about the case, so he has no idea what actually happened,” McGuire says.
He says the department does have problems, but leadership issues contributing to the deaths of Cash and Rowland are not one of them.
“Nobody's perfect. No office is perfect. But I think you need to look in the mirror before you start pointing the finger at anyone else, because we've got a whole laundry list of things,” McGuire says.
As far as not appointing Hilbrecht, Neal said, “What that agency needs, I don't think Matt is going to be able to fix.”
McGuire, meanwhile, says he's confident Hilbrecht will improve the safety of Marshall County.
We wanted to ask Weaver some questions about what he can do for the county in the three months before Hilbrecht is sworn-in.
He agreed to a phone interview, but after further contact declined and sent a statement instead.
Weaver's statement reads: "I'm honored and excited to serve as Marshall County Sheriff, even on a temporary basis. Our sheriff's office will provide altruistic and professional service that focuses on public safety, and improving lives."
Weaver will officially be sheriff at midnight Friday night and will serve for three months. At the end of that same three months Marshall County will have a new judge executive after Neal lost his reelection bid in May. Come January, Kevin Spraggs will be Marshall County's judge executive.