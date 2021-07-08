PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman assistant football coach Steve Lovelace was arraigned Wednesday in Christian County.
He faces a pair of felony theft charges in Christian County, where he was once the head football coach for Christian County High School.
WKDZ radio is reporting that Lovelace entered not guilty pleas during Tuesday's hearing.
Also during the hearing, Judge Andrew Self removed himself from the case, because of his athletic relationship with Lovelace. Self is an assistant football coach at Hopkinsville High School. The case has been reassigned to Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins' Division 2 court, the radio station reports.
When Lovelace was arrested last month, Paducah Tilghman issued a statement saying they would let the case play out before making a decision on his employment.