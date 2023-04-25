PADUCAH - QuiltWeek is approaching and behind the scenes, organizers continue to prepare for one of the biggest events in Paducah.
An important part of the process? Judging quilts for this year's contest.
401 reveals are shown carefully with clean and covered hands. They're all shown to a panel of experienced judges.
Seitz-Krug has been doing this for more than 10 years.
It takes two to three minutes of inspection for the judges to look at each quilt.
They aren't taking notes but they are soaking everything in about the works of art.
"People think well you have to look at so many factors and we do but we're trained, we've done it enough times so that we're just taking everything about that quilt," says Seitz-Krug.
Organizers say this responsibility of determining the QuiltWeek winners is important.
"The quilts are the star of the show and I can tell you, that when the quilters like the quilts and they like the winners that have been chosen by our judges, we don't get a lot of other complaints because that really is what they come for," Bobbie Browning, the executive show director for the American Quilter's Society, also known as AQS.
The decision-making process is key, especially for the monetary prizes and for the QuiltWeek display in Paducah, which is coming up on Wednesday.
"It's a big responsibility," said Seitz-Krug. "Like we feel really honored but we also want to make the right choices because these are big awards."
The quality of QuiltWeek is what makes it great for both visitors and organizers alike.
Quilt submissions are from 45 states and 14 countries.
QuiltWeek starts Wednesday at the Paducah Convention Center at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday.
