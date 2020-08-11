Paducah city commission

PADUCAH -- There will be a Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the City of Paducah at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, held virtually through video teleconferencing.

The meeting will be held virtually using video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Members of the public that would like to participate in the meeting by making public comments may do so virtually, by following the instructions on a public comment card that is attached in the PDF below.  The card needs to be returned to the City Clerk’s office no later than 3:30 pm on Tuesday. 

Download PDF Meeting notice August 11

