CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A middle school teacher who was charged with sexual abuse of a student in 2021 has been found not guilty by a jury.
Kentucky State Police arrested Clay A. Tilford of West Paducah on Sept. 30, 2021, on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 and voyeurism amid accusations that he used force to touch a student inappropriately. At the time of his arrest, Tilford had taught at Carlisle County Middle School for about seven years.
A jury found Tilford not guilty on Monday.