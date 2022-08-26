MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A juvenile is in custody after a threat at a local private school.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday.
The sheriff's office says it received a complaint Thursday afternoon that a student had made a threat at Community Christian Academy. School leaders told the sheriff's office that a student reported around noon that another student had "threatened to commit an act of violence against the school," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office claims deputies were able to corroborate the accusation with witnesses, and after consulting with the county attorney's office, deputies arrested the male student around 6:40 p.m. However, the news release states that "Previous to his arrest and after the MCSO was notified, the juvenile was not a danger to Community Christian Academy."
A judge ordered that the boy be held in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.
The sheriff's office says the information it can release about the incident is limited at this time, because the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office also asks parents and guardians to speak with their children, and "stress that if they hear or see anything suspicious, to please notify school staff or law enforcement immediately."