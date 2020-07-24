WEST KENTUCKY — Students will be heading back to school next month, and how they get there will depend on parents.
For those taking a bus, things will look different.
The Kentucky Department of Education sent school districts bus guidelines that are more of considerations for districts to take. That includes having first- through 12th-graders wear masks, with exceptions looked at on a case-by-case basis. Students must also sanitize their hands before getting on the bus, just one of the guidelines that school districts are following.
Paducah Public Schools Transportation Director Steven Spraggs said COVID-19 means more work for bus drivers and transportation staff, but they can handle it. "It's just transportation. It's an operation, you know. We adapt and overcome just like we do everything else," Spraggs said.
Temporary bus monitors will be hired to perform temperature checks before kids get on the bus, among other duties. They will also make sure each student uses the sanitation station and sits in their assigned seat for contact tracing purposes.
"We have to have more staffing. You know, obviously our expenses are increasing, because we have to have more cleaning supplies," said Spraggs.
All of that adds extra time to their schedule. "Some places you'll go in the district, you might stop and get two or three kids. Other places on the district you'll go, you'll pick up 20 kids," said Spraggs. "So, yes, there is going to be a time delay."
Darell Sullivan is the facilities and transportation director for Ballard County Schools. He said temperature checks will be done at school, avoiding adding time to pick-ups.
Sullivan said in the past they have had three kids to a seat. He said they are still preparing, but the number of students per load and mileage need to be taken into account.
"You have to take advantage or it would take more buses longer to get them here if you didn't load," said Sullivan. "I think, with the mask and the other sanitizing methods, I feel pretty confident that we'll be safe with the kids on the buses."
Both directors said they do not want families to worry.
"Our district is doing everything we can to put together a very good plan that will protect their kids," said Spraggs.
The directors also urge parents to take their child's temperature, and keep them at home if they are showing symptoms or have a high temperature.
Spraggs said Paducah Public Schools is still discussing a plan for students who have high temperatures at the bus stop. "Volunteers that would be willing to come to the bus stop and help us with some of these processes, trying to keep the kids from not congregating together in one big huddle," said Spraggs. "If we have a kid that has 100.4 degrees and above, what are we going to do with that kid? At this point, that person would help us get this kid back to the residence."