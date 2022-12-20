Kentucky’s attorney general has extended the deadline for responding to a WPSD appeal of Murray State University’s denial of an open records request centering on Murray State President Bob Jackson.
A letter sent by Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the ruling will come on or before Feb. 6, 2023.
Monday was the original deadline for the ruling.
WPSD is seeking information regarding Jackson's alleged involvement with former Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson in an attempt to stop a news story from airing on public radio station WKMS. The station is owned and operated by the university.
Attorneys for WPSD filed the appeal to Cameron on Nov. 17. Typically, a response is required in 20 business days.
Cameron’s letter cites “an unmanageable increase in the number of appeals received by the Attorney General” as the reason for the delay.
This is the notification of extension letter Cameron sent Local 6: