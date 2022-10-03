MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was in west Kentucky Saturday to check in with the local farming community during what he says has been a trying year.
"It's been a tough year for our farmers," Quarles says.
He’s lending support and encouragement to farmers at a time when they could really use it.
"Most have been devastated by droughts and of course, still cleaning up the tornadoes from last December," Quarles says.
This is the most severe drought Kentucky has seen in 10 years.
Western Kentucky is bearing the brunt of its impact.
"A lot of this damage was done back in June and July during that critical pollination period for corn and those are being adversely affected," Quarles says. "Some of them were complete losses."
Couple this with the tornado recovery that is still underway in the region. There's been progress, but there's still work to do.
Quarles says it'll take time.
"There's going to be debris in these fields for years to come," Quarles says. "That's something that's going to continue to be an issue. We're also monitoring the grain storage capacity in west Kentucky. There are a lot of grain bins that were completely destroyed. There are still claims being processed. We're still working with insurance companies."
After a tough year, farmers need public support more than ever.
Quarles says the fall season is the perfect time for this.
"We would encourage you to go out, pick a pumpkin," Quarles says. "Go pick some apples, and enjoy some cider. Buy local, support Kentucky Proud and simply say, 'Thank you, farmer.'"
Kentucky is home to more than 500 agro-tourism spots that you can visit throughout the season.
If you are a farmer recovering from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, Quarles encourages you to reach out to his office for assistance.
You can call the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at 502-573-0282 or click this link to send a message through the online contact form.