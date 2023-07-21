The Kentucky Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts is conducting a special examination of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
The APA office says it will look into the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet's acceptance, administration and expenditure of money from both funds. This, after the office received a letter from state Rep. Adam Bowling and state Sen. Brandon Storm requesting the special investigation and audit. Bowling and Storm co-chair the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee.
In a letter responding to the state legislators, Assistant State Auditor Farrah Petter said the APA "will issue a report that describes any weaknesses or deficiencies identified and offer recommendations to strengthen and improve internal controls and procedures. Pursuant to KRS 43.090, the Public Protection Cabinet (PPC), the state agency administering the Funds, will be required to respond in writing to the draft report within fifteen days of receipt and to provide a corrective action plan to the APA and the state legislature within sixty days of the completion of the final examination report.”
Gov. Andy Beshear was asked about the examination during his Team Kentucky news conference on Thursday. The governor touted both funds for the money they have provided to survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak in west Kentucky and the July 2022 flooding in eastern Kentucky, and for the level of transparency with which he said the funds have operated.
"With regard to the announced audit, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are the most transparent disaster recovery funds that I've ever seen. Each of them is subject to open records. We have produced every single document, every single transaction, not just to the General Assembly, but also multiple members of the press and the public. Anyone can request them," Beshear said. "We've testified it's got to be seven or eight times in front of the legislature about every single bit of it."
Beshear also noted that he signed a law passed by the General Assembly creating more oversight for those funds and others like them.
"We had a law passed that I signed that made it official and set up a regular reporting and recording schedule where we go to the General Assembly, so this is fully transparent. It's fully out there," Beshear said. "So then you've got to ask why with all that, with all the testimony that's there do we suddenly have an announced audit? And that's because we have an election three months and a couple of weeks away."
State senators filed a bill regarding oversight of the funds after State Auditor Allison Ball announced in February that her office had canceled payment on nearly 200 checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund after receiving notification of misdirected payments. Local 6 had previously reported on that issue in December 2022, after a west Kentucky woman who didn't have tornado damage received a relief check in the mail, and a northern Kentucky woman also received a check.
Beshear said the state auditor has a conflict of interest in his office's announcement of the examination amid the gubernatorial campaign season. "He was at Daniel Cameron's announcement of his lieutenant governor yesterday," Beshear said, referring to Kentucky attorney general and GOP nominee for governor Daniel Cameron.
"I believe that their audit would not meet the auditing standards that are out there that require that you are impartial; we don't see that here," Beshear said.
The Associated Press reports that Auditor Mike Harmon, who also ran unsuccessfully in the GOP gubernatorial primary, is recused from the review.
The governor said his administration will fully comply with the examination.
"Listen, we'll provide the documents to anybody — absolutely anyone. Every transaction, every decision, every place a check was mailed, every place that received it. That's what is available not just to the legislature or an auditor but to each and every Kentuckian."
Beshear stressed that he believes that the special examination is politically motivated.
"To attack something like this for politics is really wrong," Beshear said. "It's paid for the funeral of every family we lost in tornadoes and in floods. It provided millions of dollars to people in their time of greatest need. It's rebuilding hundreds of homes that otherwise wouldn't have the funding to rebuild. It helped out farmers in western Kentucky that lost their granary. These are not tax dollars, yet we were able to ask for them and through the generosity of people all over the country and the world, we were able to provide services for our people that otherwise would not have been there."
"This is a model that we ought to be celebrating, not trying to score potential points from," Beshear continued. "And let me tell you, anybody who got one of those payments, who’s moving into one of these homes, ought to be upset that people would bring politics into this. You know in response to all of these natural disasters I've tried to be there for everyone. I don't care if they're a Democrat, a Republican, or what. If they've lost their home, they've lost a family member, if they've lost their business, if their school has been washed out, we should be there for each other and we should continue to support each other in the days, the weeks and the years after them."
The APA says there's no set date for when the special examination will be completed.
To read Petter's letter responding to Bowling and Storm, download the document below.