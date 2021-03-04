Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois and Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Evansville Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 41.2 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 42.3 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall to 42.2 feet and begin rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 42.5 feet Friday, March 12. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&