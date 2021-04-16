PADUCAH — Kentuckians frustrated over unemployment insurance finally have a place to go for answers to their questions in person. Across the state, 13 regional Kentucky Career Center offices reopened Thursday.
One of those 13 offices is in Paducah. Like all the career centers that opened Thursday, it's by appointment only.
You can't just show up, but some people did anyway.
As for how many people in general showed up to the career center Thursday, I saw about a dozen people in the area just in the 30 to 45 minutes that I was there earlier. Employees met with those who had appointments, and talked outside to people who showed up without appointments.
I spoke with one couple who told me they need help now.
Waiting in their cars and waiting in line, people were eager to get inside the Kentucky Career Center office.
Steven and Cheryl Lilienthal said they didn't know they needed to have an appointment
"I was surprised that they were open, but I noticed that everyone was sitting in their cars, and I said ‘I bet they won't let us in,’” Cheryl said. “And we went in, and they chased us out."
The Lilienthals have been dealing with unemployment issues since June, but got some financial help in January. They’re frustrated because they say Steven’s unemployment information was hacked, and they're behind on their checks.
"According to what I read, it was supposed to be on the 28th that the hacking got taken care of, and they sent out all new PINs to everybody, and I don't know if the PINs are any good, because mine wasn't any good,” Steven said.
He wasn't the only there who was frustrated and looking for answers.
Others who showed up without appointments said they were frustrated that they haven't been able to talk to anyone.
Some said they were on the brink of losing their homes and having their utilities cut off.
The Lilienthals said they have tried everything.
They will wait, hoping they get a call in the next 72 hours.
But, they’re reminding people in similar situations not to give up.
"Just hang in there," Steven said.
The unemployment office has signs in place reminding people to make an appointment for in-person services. If you arrive early for your appointment, stay in your car until 5 minutes before your appointment time. You must have your photo identification ready, be willing to have your temperature checked and answer some COVID-19-related questions, and wear a mask while inside the building.
Click here for more information on how to make an in-person appointment at the Kentucky Career Center.