MAYFIELD, KY — A mission group called the Kentucky Changers is in Mayfield, Kentucky, this week, repairing homes for people who were affected by the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
The Louisville-based organization travels throughout Kentucky to help communities in need. What sets them apart is that 130 of its 150 members are under the age of 21.
The group is fixing homes in Mayfield for people who were affected by the tornado and who need a little extra help. Layla Risen, a student volunteer, said their volunteer work is about more than just service.
"What don't I love? So, it's like a family. I mean, after five years you kind of just know everybody, and we're all just really close. And then, I just love getting to come help people," she says.
Layla Risen and Caroline Kelly have been volunteering with Kentucky Changers for five years. For them, it's about community service and building lifelong friendships.
"You room with your church and a couple other churches, depending on how big the rooms are, so we roomed in the same room and kind of clicked. We weren't even on the same crew, and now we, like, we just went to the beach together. I hate driving, but I drive the hour-and-a-half to Louisville all the time to come stay with her," Kelly says.
Mike Jones with the Graves County Baptist Association says the young people working on the houses not only develop new skills but also help out the community.
"They are working on tornado stuff to get stuff done, so they are doing roof projects, landscaping, shutters, painting and building decks," he says.
Jones also said that they have 18 houses that they're working on, and they should all be completed by this Friday.
He also says repairing houses isn't the main goal this week. "The goal is to help families, but the main goal is to share the gospel with these families," Jones says.
Debbie Kemp is getting a new back porch that is wheelchair accessible.
"It feels good, because I want to get things back to sort of normal again. It's sort of been hard even for my neighbors. We're all trying to get back together again, you know, and it's not something that happens overnight," says Kemp.
Hopefully, with the help of volunteers like Risen and Kelly, they can provide some of that normalcy this week.
"Just, like, getting to do God's work and be his hands and feet on earth, it's just so much fun, and I think that definitely makes us want to go home and continue to share the gospel," says Kelly.
For more information on the Kentucky Changers click here.