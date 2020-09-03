MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. Child care centers across Kentucky are now able to have more kids in classes.
More kids, and more playtime. Shanea Pouliot is the director of Kids Kare Too in Reidland in McCracken County. She said she's glad her class sizes can go from 10 to 15.
"With us not having as many kids and more staff, it was tight," Pouliot said. "So now, with us being able to open up more kids, I have a whole extra staff member now that's not stuck in a room. It will help financially that way, with payroll, and then we can have more income coming in as well."
With more kids, Pouliot said they have to stay on top of safety precautions.
"Washing hands a lot more," Pouliot said. "Keeping the kids all together. Limiting the teachers that go in there. So that way, if we were to get a case, it's not going to be all over the whole building. We just want to make sure we keep everyone safe in that sense."
At Mt. Zion Baptist Church's preschool, director Michelle Rushing said the restrictions being eased not only helps the younger kids, but the school aged kids as well.
"Most families work, and they don't have time to stay at home and do the virtual learning with them," Rushing said. "So by us doing this, we were able to take on those kids. And we have a teacher here to actually help them with their lessons."
Rushing is hoping more restrictions are lifted, like those limiting their hours. They used to be able to close at 6 p.m. Now, they have to close at 3:30 p.m.
Rushing said she's ready to care for as many kids as they can for as long as they can.
Pouliot said the younger classes, like those for 3 and 4 year old kids, are allowed class sizes of up to 12 children.