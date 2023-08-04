PADUCAH — The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights visited Paducah on Thursday as part of a long-awaited, cross-state journey.
The meeting came after Mayor George Bray reinstated the Paducah Human Rights Commission on July 25. Seven members were appointed to that commission. The list of appointees includes Chairman Robert Hernandez and members Jana Dawson, Christa Dubrock, Irhonda Lovelace, Kimberly Yates, Dann Patterson and Anthony Walton.
At Thursday's meeting, the members reported that 18 mediation cases were closed from various cities in Kentucky following the state commission's previous meeting on June 15. Those cases involved employment discrimination based on sex, race and sexual orientation, as well as public accommodation and housing discrimination. Kentucky Human Rights Commission Chairman Raymond Burse said they are progressing steadily.
“So, we closed 18 cases, which is good,” Burse said. “We're making progress in the commission. When I came on, it had a tremendous backlog of cases, and were now addressing those.”
The commission said Thursday marks the beginning of a much-awaited project to travel to various regions of Kentucky and host meetings. The commission said it aims to demonstrate to the public that the board is still operational and thriving.
Burse confirmed that his term would end on Sept. 12. He said there was no information on who will take over his position. However, he said he would continue serving until a replacement is appointed.
In 1960, the Kentucky Human Rights Commission was formed to promote fair treatment and mutual understanding while discouraging discrimination against racial or ethnic groups and their members. In 1966 ,Kentucky passed the Human Rights Act, expanding the commission's roles. This law made discrimination illegal in the state, and the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights enforced the law for the Commonwealth. Kentucky was the first state south of the Mason-Dixon Line to make discrimination illegal.