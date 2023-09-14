MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Emergency management offices in Graves and Marshall counties are focusing on finding every storm shelter in their designated areas to get to people quickly and save lives during severe weather. The effort comes after both counties were impacted by the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Marshall County Emergency Management crews are going door to door to create a database of shelters using GPS technology.
Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner said it’s important to have a strategy to get to people when thinking about future severe weather incidents, because it’s not a matter of if it will happen. It’s a matter of when.
Larry Allen’s home in Cambridge Shores was hit by the tornado on Dec. 10, 2021. He was with his family and describes his experience with one word: “Scary.”
“Sandy was praying at the top of her voice, and I could feel the house starting to shake, and I told her, I said, 'Hang on! We're going to take a ride.'”
About a year later, Allen bought an eight-person storm shelter.
“I did quite a bit of evaluation of different models, the in-ground, above ground. They have some that I could put in the deck out here,” said Allen.
Now, there’s an effort by emergency crews to track shelters like it throughout the county.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Office is using a free GPS phone app as part of that effort. It provides the addresses and the GPS coordinates of storm shelters.
Curtner said the technology is effective.
“John's house from over here may have been over here in Tom's backyard,” said Curtner. “The GPS is a great thing. It's a game changer for everybody and every agency.”
It also makes first responders more efficient.
They will have access to that list, so when severe weather strikes again in the future, they can locate people like Allen even with debris and destruction.
“You've got to have a plan, but you've got to be able to move around that plan, add to it, take away from it, but just having a basic plan for all the different things is the number one priority,” said Curtner.
Graves County is also tracking storm shelter locations.
Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said her team is set to begin collecting storm shelter information in about two weeks.