GILBERTSVILLE, KY — The new regional COVID-19 vaccination site at Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center opened Wednesday. More than 200 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The site is accepting appointments to anyone age 16 or older.
Jaymie Fowler drove two-and-a-half hours to get vaccinated at Kentucky Dam Village. For her, the drive was worth it.
"It means that when I go to work, I'm a little bit more protected," Fowler said. "I don't have to worry about 'Am I going to bring it home to my kids?'"
She's glad anyone 16 or older will have access to the vaccine there. She also said she thinks the site's appointment registration process is straightforward.
"You know, our kids, they need the vaccine as well," Fowler said. "You know, granted their teachers have them. But you know, kids need to be protected as well. And the simple fact that it's so simple to do, and it wasn't hard to do, get in to do it."
When the clinic first opened its appointment slots, it didn't see a big demand. That's why it has expanded eligibility from everyone age 50 and up to everyone 16 and up. Organizers there want to vaccinate 1,000 people a day by the end of the week.
Morgan Franklin works with Wild Health, the company administering the vaccines. Franklin, who is the company's data director, recognizes that the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine may fluctuate over the next six to eight weeks.
"We've seen a significant increase in demand," Franklin said. "But we would always like to see more, because the more people we vaccinate, the more people in the commonwealth are going to be safe. And that's the ultimate goal of this clinic."
Fowler believes this vaccination site will help move the process quickly.
The vaccination clinic is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679. The convention center is located at 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville.
