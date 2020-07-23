FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is co-hosting a virtual town hall on reopening schools for state educators and other support staff Thursday, July 23, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The "Reopening Kentucky Schools: Virtual Town Hall for Educators and Staff" will be streamed on the KDE media portal and will be open to the public.
Kentucky Teachers, a publication from the KDE, says the purpose of the town hall is to review the major elements of "Healthy at School" guidance, along with other major KDE guidance documents related to schools reopening for this coming school year and the flexibilities given to districts during the pandemic.
Officials with KDE, Kentucky Department of Public Health, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will participate in the two-hour virtual town hall.
“Our main goal is to go over the five main areas of the flagship document as well as give a high-level overview of the state-level guidance documents we have issued and how to find them on the KDE COVID-19 website,” said Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown. “Over the past few weeks, we had been hearing from some teachers and other certified and classified staff members from across the state that they had not been receiving any state-level reopening information from their local districts and there were some rumors being spread about school-based decision making council authority being waived, which is not true.”
Before the meeting, teachers and support staff can submit questions to KDE through this Google Form, but Kentucky Teachers says the Town Hall will only address questions that are related to state-level topics.
To participate during the event, teachers and staff can click here and enter the access code: KDEtownhall.
The agenda for the town hall includes the following:
I. Welcome
- Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and Ex Officio Member of the Kentucky Board of Education
- Kevin C. Brown, Interim Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education
II. Overview of Healthy at School Expectations
- Kevin C. Brown, Interim Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education
- Steven J. Stack, M.D., MBA, FACEP, Commissioner, Kentucky Department for Public Health
- Connie White, M.D., Deputy Commissioner, Kentucky Department for Public Health
- Kelly Foster, Ed.D., Associate Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education Office of Continuous Improvement and Support
- Robin Kinney, Associate Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education Office of Finance and Operations
III. Locating COVID-19 Guidance Documents on KDE’s Website
- Kelly Foster, Ed.D., Associate Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education Office of Continuous Improvement and Support
IV. Daily Participation and Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI)
- David Cook, Kentucky Department of Education Office of Continuous Improvement and Support
V. COVID-19-Related Flexibility and Waiver Overview for the 2020-2021 School Year
- Todd G. Allen, Interim General Counsel, Kentucky Department of Education Office of Legal Services
VI. Questions and Additional Feedback
- Question may be asked during the event using GoSoapBox (https://app.gosoapbox.com and enter the access code: KDEtownhall). You also may submit questions in advance via the Google Form.
VII. Adjournment
- Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman
- KDE Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown