CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — After issuing a state of emergency across the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear flew into the Local 6 area Tuesday to look at some of the major flood damage in Calloway County.
The flash flooding and heavy rainfall has stopped, and the water has receded, giving us a look at the damage left behind. Now, local leaders are stepping up with some help from the governor.
Beshear arrived from Frankfort and stopped to say hello before hopping into a Blackhawk helicopter to look at some of the hardest hit areas. Back on ground, Beshear said teamwork in times of disaster is key. "There is nothing more serious than how we show up in times of need,” Beshear said. “This has certainly been one of those times."
Murray Mayor Bob Rodgers said you don't need to look far to see what Mother Nature left behind. “The damage is in the homes, in the businesses, apartment buildings where people are sweeping out the mud, where people are trying to reopen businesses at a time when the businesses have been closed so much,” Rodgers said. “They’re struggling right now and they need our help.”
We all have to be open to helping each other. "I know an area that's going to see brighter, sunnier days, is Murray and Calloway County.” Beshear said.
Crews will continue to collect preliminary damage assessment reports to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to then work with the state on funding and grants for repairs.
Beshear also discussed the situation in Calloway County during his afternoon briefing Tuesday in Frankfort, as well as record flooding in other parts of the state.
"What we have seen is some of the worst rain in western Kentucky in parts of Calloway County, to parts of cities underwater in eastern Kentucky. So many of our people are struggling right now," Beshear said. "We have the National Guard out in force working with numerous local officials who are providing great leadership."
During the briefing, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said 49 cities and counties have declared states of emergency. In Jackson, Kentucky, Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard and multiple state agencies are responding to a levee breach and using high-axle vehicles to transport residents to high ground. A nursing home and a hospital in Jackson have been evacuated. Heavy rains in that area rose the north fork of the Kentucky River, building up pressure that is pushing water through a dam under Kentucky 15 in Jackson. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said crews are placing sand bags in the eroded area.
In addition to Calloway County, Kentucky National Guard Members are also providing support in Barren, Breathitt, Estill, Johnson, Laurel, Lee and Pike counties. State officials say Guard members have also completed three aviation rescues in Lee, Owsley and Rockcastle counties.
"I could hear in local leaders’ voices just how much they are hurting for their people who have suffered, who have had their homes destroyed, but I could also hear the resolute leadership that they are using to help get their folks through this," Beshear said.