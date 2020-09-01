FRANKFORT, KY — At a COVID-19 press briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the people of Kentucky need to start listening to health officials if the state wants to minimize COVID-19 exposure.
"Answer the call. Follow the advice. These people are not getting paid enough for you to yell at them. They are doing their very best and they are right when they are making their recommendations," Beshear said.
Gov. Andy Beshear also announced funding for access roads to spur development at industrial parks in Warren, Barren and Fulton counties.
Transportation secretary, Jim Gray spoke on the importance of the road projects.
"These projects represent opportunity. We've got a great work force in Kentucky, and we have got to have a great infrastructure to support the opportunity and to create the jobs that this great work force we have can secure," Gray said.
Changes to child care facilities guidance have also been announced.
These changes include:
- Providers' background checks
- Staff masked, proper hand hygiene, small groups, health checks, plan for what happens if employee or staff tests positive
- Licensed facilities: Expands maximum number of children to 15
- Certified homes, licensed infant and 1-year-old classrooms return to typical group size
Beshear announced 381 new cases of COVID-19. He also said half of the state is in red or yellow area for COVID-19.
"While our positivity rate is going down, we are having more people than ever coming down with COVID. Almost 10% of which end up hospitalized." Beshear said.