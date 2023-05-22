PADUCAH — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear officially kicked off his reelection campaign Friday morning before a crowd of about 100 people outside Freight House restaurant in Paducah.
Beshear said he chose Paducah to officially kick of his reelection bid because of his family ties to the region.
"This is where my roots are. This is where my parents were raised, and they raised me with western Kentucky values," Beshear said.
The incumbent aimed to strike an optimistic and hopeful tone as he touted low unemployment, recovery from devastating tornadoes and flooding, and kindness.
"I believe that the people of this region see leadership that starts with compassion and empathy and love, and they want that over division and anger and even hate," Beshear said.
Kentucky's preliminary unemployment rate dipped to 3.7% in April, down 0.1 percentage points from the prior month, Beshear said.
The three-day reelection bus tour called "From Paducah to Pikeville" will travel to 10 Kentucky cities over three days. Beshear called the state the electric vehicle battery capital of the nation. He said new EV factories and new jobs in the state paired with other developments in western Kentucky are reasons to celebrate.
"You look at how many EV jobs are coming to western Kentucky. You see how much we're doing on the I69 corridor as well as the Barkley Regional Airport. We are opening up western Kentucky to be able to compete not just with the rest of Kentucky, but with the rest of the world," Beshear said.
Joining him on stage during Friday's event was Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan. Beshear highlighted recovery efforts from the unprecedented tornadoes and flooding crises during his first term.
"I'm so proud we created so many jobs in Mayfield the 12 months after the tornado that it made a national list for leading in economic development. Those are the types of wins and hope these communities deserve, and you bet, I'm going to keep showing up day in and day out until the job's fully done. One of the reasons I'm running for reelection is I made a promise to the people of western and eastern Kentucky that we would rebuild every structure and every life. It's personal to me," Beshear said.
Beshear cited 750 jobs created in the 12 months following the tornadoes that devastated the Mayfield community.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is Beshear's Republican challenger. Beshear said he's ready to face any attacks from republicans at the local, state and national levels.
"When we think about our faith, it tells us we're supposed to be kind and reach out to everybody regardless of their party and set that example for our kids and grandkids. We as Kentuckians, we love one another, we love our neighbors, and it's our job not to just pick those neighbors up, but march forward with them," Beshear said.
He also said that the combination of job creation and infrastructure improvements will hopefully convince younger people to stay and work in the state instead of leaving Kentucky.