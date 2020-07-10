FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to mandate that Kentuckians wear masks public places.
The order will go into effect at 4 p.m. Central Time on Friday. Beshear says customers in retail, grocery and most forward facing businesses will be required to wear masks for the next 30 days. People will be expected to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public places where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distance from others.
The executive order states that Kentuckians will have to wear masks or other face coverings:
"While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household;
"While waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle, or driving any of the above while customers are present; or
"While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person’s household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance."
The executive order states that failing to wear a mask in those locations "must result in a loss of access to a business's services." and that failure to comply "could subject a person or entity...to penalties as authorized by law."
“It's no longer voluntary. It’s mandatory, and I’m willing to take whatever criticism comes with that," Beshear said during a briefing Thursday afternoon. The governor said he believes wearing masks will enable Kentucky businesses to remain open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Citing analysis from Goldman Sachs, Beshear said wearing masks and face coverings could prevent the U.S. economy from losing 5% of its gross domestic product.
The order will be enforced by health departments, Beshear said. The governor said the order will be evaluated over the 30 days it is in effect to determine whether any additional steps will be needed or if the order will have to be extended.
Beshear said there are some exceptions to the mandate, such as children under 5 years old and people with disabilities and other health conditions that would prevent them from wearing masks.
The governor noted that the state has seen higher numbers of new cases over the past five days. Beshear announced 333 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total since testing began to 18,245. "We cannot let where we are — 333 cases — turn into 3,352," Beshear said. "And the reason that Kentucky has done so well is we took early aggressive action."
The governor said 457 Kentucky coronavirus cases are currently hospitalized, including 105 people in intensive care units. Beshear said Kentucky’s hospital beds are at 60% occupancy, and ICU beds are at 73.55% capacity. He said 25.9% of hospital ventilators are occupied, which he noted is a good number even without the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Beshear characterized those numbers as good, he said Kentucky is starting to see the virus "everywhere," including more cases among young people and children.
"We've got to understand that when we have higher numbers, it's hitting all parts of our population. And while a lot of people right now are talking about people in their 20s and 30s — and they should, I mean age range 0 to 39 is almost 40% of our total cases...that means 60% (or) a little less is in the other age group. That means parents of young children are just as likely to have it," Beshear said. "And we shouldn't put all the blame on an age group that we think should take more responsibility. We've all got to take more responsibility to make sure that this doesn't continue to spread."
He said the United States is seeing "an explosion of cases" across the country right now, and he encouraged Kentuckians to avoid travel at this time.
"Traveling right now means you are on the highest amount of coronavirus in this country that we have ever had, since we began, for us, on March the 6th. This is cause for real concern, and it ought to wake people up in what we're dealing with right now — in that we can't wish it away simply because it's summer or we want to be able to do things that we haven't been able to do," Beshear said.
Beshear also announced four new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 612.
To date, Beshear said 4,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.
Download to read the full executive order, which includes more information about where and when masks are required, and who is exempt: