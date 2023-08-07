FANCY FARM, KY — There were some intense stump speeches at the 143rd Fancy Farm picnic Saturday.
Nineteen politicians, from both sides of the aisle, brought in lively crowds of supporters.
The cheers and boos are all in the name of Kentucky tradition.
The bingo has been played, the barbecue eaten, and the speeches are over. The 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic was an exciting one, with every candidate in each statewide race, making their pitch to western Kentucky.
Western Kentucky was there, cheering on favorites and heckling opponents.
The crowd got started right away, as the candidates in the race for governor kicked off the head-to-head speeches.
First up to bat, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, says there's a bad side that Democratic Governor Andy Beshear hides from the public.
“That's when Frankfort Andy, the real Andy Beshear, rears his head. He vetoes tax dollars. He fights for the Biden agenda. He demands that boys play in girl’s sports,” Cameron says.
Beshear came back at him, calling Cameron a liar.
Then he boasted about his office success, comparing it to championship football.
“When you're on a historic winning streak, you don't fire the coach. You don't sub out the quarterback. You keep that team on the field and you rack up championships,” says Beshear.
Up next, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell took the stand, followed by Congressman James Comer.
Then, candidates for lieutenant governor went to bat for their ticket mates.
Republican candidate Robby Mills says Beshear refuses to work with the general assembly.
He then listed the democratic governor’s vetoes, from tax cuts to transgender sports bans.
“We passed a bill to secure Kentucky elections and require photo ID to vote. And what did he do? He vetoed it,” Mills says.
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman backed Beshear, bragging about his accomplishments in office.
Then, she fired back comparing, Cameron to former republican governor Matt Bevin.
“He is attacking our schools again. But let me tell you something Fancy Farm. It didn't work then and it is not going to work now,” says Coleman.
It's all in good fun, the jabs and jeers, hoping to excite western Kentucky and get them to the polls in the fall, all while keeping Kentucky tradition alive.