MURRAY, KY — A controversial bill is on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Kentucky Senate Bill 5, which allows parents to challenge school material they see as "harmful to minors," passed in the House Wednesday night.
Those in favor of the bill say it gives parents more say in their child's education.
Critics believe it oversteps the role of educators and opens the door to banning certain books.
Local 6's sat down with the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Jason Howell of Murray, over Zoom.
Howell says it boils down to parental rights to keep content he calls explicit from their kids. To him, that shouldn't be contentious.
Controversy surrounding the legislation extends beyond the language of the bill.
Howell is facing backlash for explicit content on his personal social media.
Howell says this bill is about protecting children.
“We have a very diverse state with a lot of diverse interests, and we don't have one-size-fits-all viewpoints. And we didn't need a one-size-fits-all solution,” says Howell.
School principals will investigate parents' complaints.
They have three options.
They can keep the material, restrict access for those students, or remove it altogether.
Critics say the bill allows parents to argue that material about the LGBTQ community or sexual education is inappropriate.
“There are certain issues that are so intimate and so intertwined into the parent-child relationship, and then us, our responsibilities as parents to look out for our children, that we need to be able to have a say,” Howell says.
Howell was recently called hypocritical.
The Kentucky Lantern reported on March 7 that Howell’s twitter account liked sexually explicit tweets in 2021.
Howell says he was hacked.
“That was something that happened two years ago that got addressed and wasn't it wasn't even deemed of real interest then. And it never came up again until ironically and coincidentally, I filed this legislation," says Howell.
That Kentucky Lantern report relies, in part, on content journalist Liam Niemeyer gathered while working as a reporter for WKMS. That's the NPR affiliated station operated by Murray State University.
In former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing last year, former WKMS Station Manager, Chad Lampe, provided insight on MSU leadership pressuring the WKMS editorial process.
When Local 6 asked Howell if he had ever contacted MSU President Bob Jackson to keep this story from airing, Howell said “No,” and did not elaborate.