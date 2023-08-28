PADUCAH — Saving money is a priority for many, especially if you're a parent. With inflation impacting budgets, balancing checkbooks is even more important.
A survey by Deloitte said because of price increases, parents will spend an average of 64 dollars less on back-to-school shopping this year.
Some parents are bargain-hunting to help with costs.
The Kentucky Kids Consignment Sale starts with thousands of items. This year, they kicked off the week with roughly 105,000 items. That includes everything from home decor to clothes to even toys.
Owner Jennifer Upton said shoppers usually spend 50-90% less on items than they would with typical retail prices.
For that reason, even on the final day of the sale, shoppers still searched through to find new deals.
"I'm able to lower ... our shoe budget down by a lot, and like I said I've made some money. So, I'll be able to put that back into either the Spring or getting stuff later on in the year," said shopper Nicole Gallimore.
Not only does she shop, but she's also a seller.
"I brought in a little over 200 items, so I know, I think, as of the other day when I looked I had I've grossed over like 450 in sales and then I've only spent I think I've spent about 300," said Gallimore.
First-time shopper Jessica Adams said spending less at the sale will give her more money for other things her son needs.
"It's helped a lot. I can get more groceries this time around 'cause he eats me outta the house," said Adams.
Upton said families who shop at the sale have grown to plan their shopping around it.
"They know to count on us. They know that we'll be coming in the Fall. We'll be coming in the Spring. They budget their funds. They wait for us to come because they know it's going to be worth it," said Upton.
Not only is the sale budget efficient — finding a good deal can also be exciting.
"Even Walmart is 15 to 20 dollars for a really cute dress. This is a boutique dress and I'm getting it for $2.50 today," said Gallimore.
Saturday was the final day of the Fall sale, but there will be another sale in the Spring. Public shopping will begin on February 29 and go through March 2.