FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on the state’s next two-year budget.
The plan increases spending on education and delivers big pay raises for state employees.
The measure won Senate and House passage Wednesday.
The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
The measure pumps money into renovating state parks. It supplies public pension systems with extra cash to help pay down unfunded liabilities.
Lawmakers also funded full-day kindergarten. The budget increases per-pupil funding under the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools.
Additionally, state employees would receive a pay raise of at least 8% in the first year of the biennium.
