MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky lawmakers estimate it would take $79.2 million to reimburse county jails for housing felony inmates before they're convicted or acquitted. Lawmakers met Wednesday to discuss House Bill 211.
The state has always footed the bill to house felony inmates. But under current state law, that money doesn't kick in until the inmate is convicted. That means county jails across the state are paying the bill for inmates awaiting trial to remain in jail.
That’s where House Bill 211 would come in. $79.2 million is the highest projected amount House Bill 211 would require the state to annually pay back to county jails.
State Rep. Michael Meredith from south-central Kentucky says they're still working on exact numbers.
“There are some ideas being floated around about a way to try to bring that fiscal dollar amount down to where we were hoping it to be, prior to the initial fiscal note coming out, but again, were still struggling,” says Meredith.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections still hasn't sent the data necessary to reach a specific number.
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has the specifics on how much money the county jail is losing.
“We’re losing between $2 million and $3 million on a jail here in McCracken County. We think at least half of this is because of this unfunded state mandate,” Jones says.
The current mandate requires the county jails to cover the costs of felony inmates before trial.
And it’s not just for a few days, weeks or even months.
“We've got an inmate pending trial in jail for 400 days in McCracken County. That's our longest right now. But we've had them as many as 800 or 900 days waiting on their trial,” says Jones.
It costs roughly $31.34 a day to house an inmate. That's $12,536 McCracken County has spent on that inmate alone.
Jones says that raises an important question. "What is it we're not paying for locally because we're paying for the state's share of this confinement?" Jones says. "And the answer is, you know, $1.5 million will go a long way."
Jones says county leaders can't allocate the funds they want to sports tourism and economic development because that money is going toward housing those inmates. He says he hopes the state will "do the right thing."
The bill would also increase the daily per diem for felony inmates who remain in county jails after conviction.
The state pays county jails $31.34 a day. The bill proposes a $4 increase.
Over the past 20 years, the cost to house an inmate has increased, but the state hasn't raised the per diem at all.
Jones says that's long overdue.
“Right now, the state's got a little extra money in its budget, so this is a time for them to do the right thing. We're not talking about something that, well you know, this will cost continued money, but this puts money back at the local level where it should be,” Jones says.
The house bill is still in discussion until the Department of Corrections hands over the data with concrete numbers.