A local county attorney said from a practical standpoint, it's "virtually impossible" for law enforcement agencies to enforce Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate.
Beshear's executive order, which went into effect at 4 p.m. CT Friday and lasts for 30 days, was signed in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases.
During his news conference Monday afternoon, Beshear said a recent poll shows 73% of Kentuckians support his mask mandate, while 23% oppose.
The mandate requires people in Kentucky to wear masks or other face coverings during the following situations:
A) "While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person's household."
B) "While waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle, or driving any of the above while customers are present."
C) "While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person's household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance."
The mandate does include exemptions — such as children who are 5 or younger, people with health issues that prevent them from wearing face masks safely, and people who are hearing impaired.
Click here to read the executive order, which includes the full list or exemptions.
An emergency regulation Beshear filed Friday states that any person who violates the mandate will receive a warning for the first offense, a $50 fine for the second offense, a $75 fine for the third offense, and a $100 fine for every subsequent offence. The emergency regulation says violators who are trying to enter public spaces or public transportation shall be denied access, and shall be denied service if they are already on the premises.
The emergency regulation says any business or other public-facing entity that allows violators on the premises will also face those fines. In addition, the business may be ordered to close.
Beshear's emergency regulation calls for state agencies and local health departments to enforce the mandate as it pertains to businesses.and other public-facing entities. Meanwhile, it calls for state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce the mandate as it pertains to individual offenders.
But several local law enforcement agencies — including the Carlisle, Graves, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg County Sheriff's Offices — have posted on Facebook that they cannot enforce the mask mandate, and that people should not call call 911 to report violators.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said he consulted with the county attorney. "He did some legal research and determined that this cannot be enforced by local law enforcement. There is just no mechanism for that to even occur," said Hayden. "The county attorney indicated that we do not have the authority to legally enforce and bring someone into criminal court over this order."
Hayden said although the sheriff's office cannot enforce the mandate, he believes wearing masks is beneficial.
"Clearly, I think that the best course of action for anyone to take while they're in public is to wear facial coverings, and we would certainly encourage people to do that," said Hayden.
Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said anytime you look at enforceability of a statute, order or regulation, it's important to break it down into two categories: the right to legally enforce it and the practicality of enforcing it.
Darnall said there technically is legal authority to enforce Beshear's mask mandate, based on Kentucky Revised Statutes 39A.990.
"So the legislature has included a penalty provision in that chapter, 39A.990, which is kind of a catch-all general penalty provision that says it's a Class A misdemeanor to violate a rule or an order issued under this chapter," said Darnall. "Now, that takes care of the technical, legal enforceability aspect of it. I think that is something that law enforcement could, in theory, rely on to enforce non-compliance."
But when it comes to practical enforceability of the mask mandate, Darnall said that does not appear to be feasible.
"The way that the mandate is worded, it leaves open a lot of defenses and a lot of exemptions," said Darnall. "I don't really personally blame law enforcement agencies for coming out and saying, 'We're not going to enforce it' because I'm not sure that from a practical standpoint, that they can enforce it in any type of fair manner."
To give an example, Darnall mentioned the exemption for people with health issues who cannot wear masks safely.
"That is such a broad exemption to the mask mandate that that's going to affect a lot of people that could, in theory, be exempt from that order. To compound the problem as well, as an investigating officer, you're not really allowed or even permitted to delve into people's health care status. As far as I know, they're not required to carry around proof of an exemption," Darnall said. "So yes, could it legally be enforced? I think so. From a practical standpoint, they have tasked law enforcement with what I perceive to be a virtually impossible task."
As for the fines that would be imposed on repeated offenders, as outlined in Beshear's emergency regulation, Darnall said there are several questions that need to be answered.
"How are they going to keep track who has received the warning first? How are they going to keep track of who's received a first offense, a second offense or a third offense? How do they propose that anybody keep track of that?" Darnall said.
Local 6 talked with Noel Coplen, director of the the Graves County Health Department, about how his agency would enforce the mask mandate as it pertains to businesses or other public-facing entities. Coplen said he's still waiting for guidance from the state on how to enforce it.
Darnall also mentioned that the Marshall County Health Department has not received much guidance either.
"Frankfort seems to have issued these edicts and mandates without giving local officials very much guidance on it, and I think that's just completely unfair to the people on the ground," said Darnall.
Local 6 contacted Beshear's communications director to ask when health departments will receive state guidance, but we have not heard back.
Beshear said during Monday's news conference that he's asking local health departments "to go to some of our larger retail and groceries, just to ensure that that policy is in fact in place."
"I think one of the things law enforcement was saying was, 'We're not going to write direct fines.' But if we got that person at the grocery store that is absolutely refusing to wear a mask and demands that they be checked out, law enforcement will respond in those situations," said Beshear. "But let's not do that. Let's not be that person making a huge scene in front of everybody else that's trying to do the right thing, that's wearing a mask, and you could be coughing on their food."