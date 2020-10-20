PADUCAH — For every dollar a man makes a woman will only make about 82 cents. That means for the same job, with the same qualifications, a man may be paid $100,000 thousand dollars and a women only $82,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Experts are warning us the pandemic might increase the gap.
A Paducah business owner said she knows many women who face the challenge of working or taking care of the kids. When you visit her Boutique, Tab's Treasures for Less Boutique, on Broadway you're likely to see a kid or two.
"A lot of juggling back and forth between doing the school work here, doing the school work at home," said Tabitha Baird, owner of the shop.
Baird made the decision to open her own business 7 years ago for the flexibility. She's grateful for that decision now.
"If you don't have a big strong support system you can't really make it right now," Baird said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics's September jobs report shows 80% of people who dropped out of the workforce were women. That's concerning to groups like the National Women's Law Center who advocates for equal pay. In an analysis of the September report of the workers who left the labor force, 865,000 (80.0%) were women which included 324,000 Latinas and 58,000 Black women.
A prolonged stay away from their jobs could cost women pay raises and promotions. In Kentucky, for every dollar a man makes the Census Bureau said a woman only makes 70 cents. In McCracken County, that numbers goes down to only 64 cents.
Many of the things in Baird's boutique are made by women.
"They didn't believe in their stuff, they didn't believe in their jobs," she said. "All it take is that other person staying positive, have positive things to say and keep going and keep trying."
Their items hang proudly on walls earning them a paycheck.
Baird say she refuses to stop working.
"We figure it out no matter what that's just life," she said.
The jobs report also revealed despite women making up close to half the current work force they only gained 2 out of every 5 jobs brought back to the economy in September.