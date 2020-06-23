MURRAY, KY — From courthouses, to schools, to the home of the Racers, there will be a variety of venues for you to make your voices heard during Kentucky's primary election Tuesday.
To find out the polling location in your county, visit the 2020 Kentucky Primary page on WPSDLocal6.com, then scroll down and click "Voting Plans" under your county's name. All polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Remember to bring an ID, like a driver's license.
While some counties, like McCracken, are using their courthouses as their polling locations, others are using different places.
In Calloway County, the polling location will be at Murray State University's CFSB Center at 1401 State Route 121 North. Voters will enter through Entrance B. Inside, there are about 17 tables, each with two privacy screens at opposite ends. There are also several more stand-up voting booths. All voting stations are spaced at least 6 feet apart.
"The county clerk's office, we've worked very closely with them on a game plan for this day, all the way from the entry of the building, through the voting booths, and through the exit to ensure that all of our guests are safe in their voting procedures," said Brock Rydecki, assistant AD for facilities and game management at Murray State.
Once voters are finished filling out their ballots and putting them into the scanners, they will follow the signs to exit the building.
"We are doing a one-way ingress and egress. So there will be one way to enter the building," explained Rydecki. "And they will come through as an assembly line here and register, vote, scan and then they'll be out the building the opposite way."
Rydecki said the whole setup was created with safety in mind.
"We're encouraging social distancing. I know we said it a lot," said Rydecki. "But we're encouraging PPE on campus with masks, and we got hand sanitizer as folks walk in. The stations will be sanitized routinely throughout the day by the county clerk's office."
The CFSB Center has been a polling location in previous elections. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the only polling place in Calloway County on Election Day. The county normally has more than 20 precinct polling places.
"It's going to look a little different than it has in the past. They're going to transition to a much larger area in our upper concourse at the CFSB Center for us to better social distance and space out for safe voting," said Rydecki.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said if you have any questions prior to voting on Tuesday, you can call her office at 270-753-3923. She said poll workers at the CFSB Center will be using face shields and/or masks. Although masks are not required for voters, they are recommended.
Faulkner said of the roughly 31,000 registered voters in Calloway County, about 7,000 have already voted using mail-in absentee ballots or voted early in person.
In Graves County, the only polling location on Election Day will be at Graves County High School. County Clerk Kim Gills told Local 6 the high school has 31 voting booths, six scanners, and everything is spaced at least 6 feet apart. There is also a separate line for people with disabilities.
Gills said there will be 10 precinct workers at Graves County High School, three National Guardsmen and several deputies. There will also be two people sanitizing the voting booths and equipment regularly. Gills said she and the election board will be at a table there as well. The drop-off box for absentee ballots will be at the high school.
Gills said Graves County has 25,999 registered voters. As of early Monday afternoon, Gills said her staff scanned about 3,000 mail-in absentee ballots that they received from voters. In addition, 604 people already cast their ballots during early in-person voting.
In Livingston County, there will be two polling places on Election Day: North and South Livingston Elementary Schools. They will operate as drive-thru locations, meaning voters will cast their ballots without leaving their cars. Click here to read more about how the arrangement works.