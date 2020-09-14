PADUCAH — While you may have dined in at a restaurant since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky restaurants are still struggling with the capacity guidelines.
There are a lot more empty tables at Rafferty's in Paducah. It went from seating nearly 200 people to 95. Assistant Manager Randy Jordan said they've taken a financial hit.
"Trying to keep enough staff where we can maintain our guests, but also help our staff financially," Jordan said. "It's been a challenge, to be honest with you, but we've maintained, and we continue to try to ride this out."
Jordan said outdoor seating has been really helpful with the capacity rule limiting indoor seating. But, as the colder months approach, they're going to have to readjust this plan.
"We do have a fire pit outside, where some people want to sit out there," Jordan said. "They like the setting, but ... the colder it gets, the more likely we won't be able to sit outside."
Jordan said there are also protective guards between the booths, which allows for more indoor seating.
He said wait times are a lot longer because of the capacity limit. Jordan said they've also lost sales because bar seating is closed.
"If we can hopefully ride this wave," Jordan said. "Our goal is to get to 100% capacity as soon as possible."
Regardless, the restaurant will continue to follow the restrictions until they are lifted.
Throughout the restaurant, there are social distancing signs and signs reminding customers of the 50% capacity rule.