FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on voter registration, which has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the number of new registered voters over this summer dropped 90% from last year.
Adams sat down with me at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort as part of our Vote Ready special coverage. In our Tuesday coverage, he discussed the election changes made because of the pandemic that he'd like to see stay in place, and what it would take for that to happen. In our Wednesday report, he explained that while the state's election system has not been penetrated by a cyberattack, our defenses must remain high.
On Thursday, we're looking at what Adams had to say about how voter registration has been impacted by the pandemic. He said the Kentucky State Fair is normally one of the biggest opportunities to register voters. This year, the state fair was a very different experience.
"We were not able to go to the fair and set up a booth and meet people and get them to register to vote," Adams explained. "That probably hit us, maybe cost us 10,000 voters we might have had otherwise."
Adams said it's frustrating, and the numbers don't lie. Registration has been impacted by the pandemic. From June 24, the day after the primary, through July 31, 21,548 voters registered. In the same window last year, 167,044 voters registered.
September is National Voter Registration Month. Adams shared how his office is using this month to encourage people to vote.
"We're actively promoting govoteky.com. That's the website you can register to vote. You can update your voter information if you've moved, if you've changed your name. It's where you can register to be a poll worker. It's where you can get your absentee ballot," Adams said. "The portal was a big deal. It took about a month doing nothing else but just working on that to get that ready to go. That was a major step forward for our state."
Adams said getting people on the voter rolls is a big deal for his office, and it should be a big deal for you, too. In 2018, Adams said Kentucky had six races for the state House, which determined whether the Republicans would get a super majority. Six races were decided by just a handful of votes.
"We had a race decided that was a tie. We had a race decided that was five votes. We had a race that was seven votes," Adams said. "This makes a difference. These elections are very close. We're a two-party state. We're not a red or a blue state like people think. We're actually very purple. That's why we have a Democratic governor, lieutenant governor, and a Republican secretary of state. We have close elections in this state, especially for the local offices, so your vote matters."
Adams also talked about the upcoming general election during Gov. Andy Beshear's briefing on COVID-19 Thursday. He reminded Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 9, and early, in-person voting is also available this year — beginning Oct. 13.
During the early voting period, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each work day between Oct. 13 and Election Day, as well as each Saturday for at least four hours a day.
"This is going to be the most convenient election we’ve ever had," Adams said during the briefing. This is the most voter-centric election we’ve ever had in Kentucky. You can vote on Saturdays."
To watch WPSD's full interview with Adams, click here.