The Kentucky Senate will hold an impeachment hearing regarding a former prosecutor who resigned amid accusations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude photos.
Wednesday, the Senate passed a resolution after receiving articles of impeachment for Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy Jr. from the Kentucky House of Representatives, the Legislative Research Commission said in a news release Wednesday.
“Conducting an impeachment trial in the Senate is uncharted territory for any of us currently living (in office), as the last one occurred over a century ago,” Senate President Robert Stivers said in a statement. “In researching how to proceed with this process, we developed a sound, constitutional plan which provides due process and ensures public office integrity.”
Stivers is appointing seven senators to a committee to hear evidence from the state house, presented by managers. Those committee members are: Republican Sens. Jason Howell of Murray, Brandon Storm of London, Lindsey Tichenorof Smithfield, Gex Williams of Verona and Michael Nemes of Shepherdsville, as well as Democratic Sens. Cassie Chambers of Louisville and Reginald Thomas of Lexington.
The hearing is scheduled for March 21-22, the LRC said. After the hearing, the committee will prepare recommendations to present to the full state Senate. It will be up to the full Senate to decide whether to accept the recommendations, reject them or move on to a full trial on the Senate floor.
It would be the first time in 135 years that the Kentucky Senate has held an impeachment trial, the LRC said. "The last time one was held was in 1888 when State Treasurer 'Honest Dick' Tate was impeached for fleeing to Brazil and abandoning his office with nearly $200,000 in state funds. In 1916 and 1991, impeachment hearings were conducted but never went to trial," the news release said.