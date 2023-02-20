PADUCAH — Drag shows are a hot-button issue across the country, and now legislators plan to step in. Limiting drag shows, and other activities they classify as adult-oriented, is the focus of Kentucky Senate Bill 115.
It would restrict what the bill calls adult-oriented activities from operating within 1,000 yards of the following places:
- Child-care facilities
- Children's amusement establishments
- YMCA or YWCA facilities
- Youth sports facilities
- Public swimming pools
- Parks
- Places of worship
- Playgrounds
- Public libraries
- Recreational areas/facilities
- Residences
- Schools
- Walking trails
If the bill becomes law, it would impact drag performers and businesses in our region. Paducah Beer Werks is just one local bar that hosts regular drag show events. Paducah Beer Werks Owner Todd Blume said he is surprised the legislature is getting ready to step in and stop the shows from taking place.
"This has been going on since the 80s, and its never been a problem until now. So they're turning it into a hot topic instead of focusing on what the state really needs," Blume said.
Paducah Beer Werks hosts drag shows once a month, but that will stop if the bill passes. That's because a church sits directly behind Blume's business.
"It's not for children. It is for adults, just like any other establishment would," Blume said. "And we see them as performers."
For Blume, it isn't just about losing an event his business can host. He thinks lawmakers are censoring the way performers express themselves.
"We're inclusive, and we see it as an art form. I've never woken up in pain because someone dressed some way that was different," Blume said. "So, I see this as just another way to discriminate against people."
The bill was sent to the Kentucky Senate Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection earlier this week. It will need to be looked at further by that committee before it can move to the floor for a first reading.