WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
The 57-year-old from Sebree, Kentucky, was appointed sheriff back in 2020, Evansville NBC affiliate WFIE-TV reported in December of that year. Jones has worked for the sheriff's office since 1996.
Cameron's office says Detective Herman Hall investigated the case on behalf of his office, and Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley presented the case before the Webster County grand jury.
No further details about the case were released.