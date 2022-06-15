GILBERTSVILLE, KY — Summer programs and camps for children are underway, even as communities face extreme temperatures.
The Kentucky Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch opened for their 47th year this week.
Camp counselors are paying extra close attention to camper safety.
With the sweltering temperatures, the camp is cutting back on time in the sun. But its still focusing in on fun.
There are 43 boys, ages 8 to 11, on the campgrounds this week. Many of the returners are excited for all the activities like fishing and archery.
But for now, the heatwave is keeping the campers and staff chilling by the pool.
Swimming, splashing and getting relief from the hot sun. At the Sheriff's Ranch, campers spent the morning cooling off in the water.
Assistant Director Tracy Powell says the temperature is changing their schedules.
“We try to do the hotter activities early morning, late in the evening,” Powell says.
Heat illnesses, like exhaustion or stroke, are something the counselors are prepared for.
Powell says they're doing whatever they can to avoid that situation.
“In the heat like this, we try and keep them in the shade. Lots of fluids, lots of Gatorade and water. And we try to do activities that maybe aren't as stressful, aren't as vigorous, to keep them cool and from not overheating,” says Powell.
They're also keeping the kids cool indoors.
The camper bunkhouses are newly renovated with insulation and air conditioning, and they’re ready to tackle the heat.
“They have a nice, cool place to sleep, and if it gets really hot, we can go into the kitchen, dining room or the bunk houses to take breaks and cool off,” Powell says.
Powell says the pool is the campers' favorite to keep cool, and they're using more to help with that.
But they could use more staffing to keep them safe.
“This week, we are relying on volunteer lifeguards, so we're short-handed,” says Powell.
They're also looking for volunteers to help continue renovations throughout the camp.
If you're interested, you can reach out through their Facebook page.
The camp has five more sessions for boys and girls throughout the summer.
For dates and to sign your child up, contact your local sheriff's department.