FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police is offering a solution for those who are struggling with drug addiction — it's called the Angel Initiative.
The KSP posted this video to their website to explain what the program is and how it works.
According to their website, the KSP began the program in 2016. So far, they say over 190 people have been placed into treatment.
The KSP says they are "not getting soft on crime," but rather "being smart on crime."
This program is not the only thing the KSP are doing to fight addiction. They also say they are "in the process of developing a new mobile drug education unit that will travel across the state to schools, community events and other venues."
The site says all Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers receive training in how to use Narcan.
Those who would like to seek help through the Angel Initiative may go to any of the 16 KSP posts and either just walk in or call ahead of time to schedule a meeting. The KSP also posted on Facebook about their Angel Initiative program.
The page says the KSP is going to continue finding and prosecuting those involved with drug trafficking and "feeding the addiction epidemic."