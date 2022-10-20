HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are searching for a Kentucky woman who has been missing since Monday after she was last seen in Hopkinsville.
KSP says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green is from Monticello, Kentucky, which is in Wayne County, but Hopkinsville is her last known location.
Troopers say Green has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, and investigators believe she may be trying to return to Monticello.
Green is a White woman with brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white, long-sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons.
Anyone who sees Amy Marie Green or has information that can help investigators find her can all Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or the nearest local law enforcement agency.