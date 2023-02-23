MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Not everyone's happy about a state proposed construction plan along a busy stretch of road in Marshall County, Kentucky.
The state has proposed building four roundabouts on U.S. 68 in Draffenville.
The Marshall County Fiscal Court passed a resolution opposing the new construction Tuesday night.
The state reports 13,500 cars and trucks travel U.S. 68 every day.
Now, a plan has been proposed for roundabouts along a 1-mile stretch to alleviate traffic backups.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said Wednesday that the cabinet’s main concern is the safety of the people on the roads.
"It's all safety driven, and it's all statistically driven, and it’s all based on that, you know, critical rate factor. It's based on the number of crashes, and again we've had 148 crashes along this 1-mile section over about a three-year period with 21 injuries, and that's a fairly high crash rate," said Todd.
Marshall County Commissioner Marty Barrett said now is not the time for such a large project.
"Our community is just starting to recover from being shut down from COVID and all of that, and I don't know what the timeline is, but to try and do a project like this, it’s – especially don't need to do it in the summertime. We get our tourism, that's where we get a lot of our money from," Barrett said.
In Marshall County on Wednesday, Local 6 spoke with Shop-O-Rama owner Edwin Donohoo, who said he does not understand the benefit of the proposed roundabouts.
"We just don't understand the purpose of it and what it's trying to do. There have been a few accidents out here, but not, I wouldn't think, to the level that we've got to do something that drastic," said Donohoo.
Local 6 also spoke with Judge Executive Kevin Spragg by phone Wednesday. He said the county is not opposed to something being done, but leaders would like to see other options.
The public is invited to take a closer look at the plan during a public meeting being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Marshall County High School gymnasium.
There will be displays and information about the proposed plan.
Community members will also be able to share their comments about the project during that meeting.