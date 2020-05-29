FRANKFORT, KY — A vulnerability with Kentucky's online portal for unemployment benefits was discovered in April, Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Deputy Secretary Josh Benton said Thursday during Gov. Andy Beshear's briefing on COVID-19.
Benton said the issue was reported at 9:17 a.m. on April 23. In that report, Benton said some unemployment claimants were able to see documents uploaded by other claimants that contained identity verification information. Benton said the Office of Technology Services took the UI portal offline at 11:30 a.m. that same day. By noon, Benton said, OTS had changed the system so no one was able to view any uploaded documents. By midnight that night, Benton said the security team had patched the portal's software to "correct the problem permanently."
Benton said there was no indication that the UI portal had been infiltrated from outside, and the only people who were able to see the claimant information were other UI claimants. Benton said the cabinet only received two verifiable reports about the issue.
Beshear thanked Benton and the cabinet, commending their quick response internally to resolve the issue. However, the governor said he is not satisfied with how long it took them to notify the public. Beshear said the cabinet did not believe the incident qualified as a data breach under the law. "I do," the governor said, which is why he said the state is disclosing the incident now.
"I wasn’t going to let the fact that it happened over a month ago stop us from doing the right thing,” Beshear said.
Beshear has asked the inspector general of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to conduct a full review of the incident, to make sure the "software, practices and procedures are exactly what they need to be."
The governor said he is also reorganizing the unemployment office by bringing back under the Labor Cabinet. Beshear said he will also bring in new leadership.
Beshear said the security incident is not connected to delays many Kentuckians have faced while waiting for their unemployment benefits. The state has seen widespread unemployment because of business closures and restrictions implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A major backlog of claims caused delays that mean many people who filed months ago have not received unemployment benefits yet.
Regarding those claims, Benton said more than 15,000 pending claims from March and April were processed this week. When it comes to claims that are still "under investigation," Benton took time to explain what that means for those claimants. "That simply means that there’s something missing or a piece of information that is inaccurate that has to be investigated and reviewed in their claim before a determination can be made,” he said.
Benton said the cabinet is putting its "most seasoned staff on the most difficult claims."