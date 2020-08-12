FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky voters interested in volunteering to be a poll worker for November's general election can now do so.
The Poll Worker Volunteer Portal is now available here. The portal passes an application on to the volunteer’s county clerk, who then will contact the volunteer.
The number of poll workers in Kentucky is at a critical low. The availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available on election day. If a county doesn’t have enough poll workers, it limits the county clerk’s ability to offer in-person voting.