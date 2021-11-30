MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Kentucky added nearly 7,000 new voters in October as the state gets ready for the 2022 election. However, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says more than 7,100 were purged from the system because those registered voters were either deceased, a felony convict, or someone who has moved out of state.
There are 57,746 registered voters in McCracken County right now, but we could see that number drop soon.
Election integrity is a major talking point as we move into 2022. Kentucky is using a new system to make sure the state's voter rolls are cleaned up as people head to the polls. The system is ERIC, which stands for the electronic registration information center. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says it will help clear out people who aren't eligible for the state's election.
"It can be if they've moved if they have passed away, and even if they've moved in-state or out of state," Griggs said. "Either way they can send us all this information so that that will help take them off our voter rolls."
The main goal of clearing up the state's number of registered voters is to ensure future elections are fair and the true number of registered voters is properly reflected.
"Before, you know, unless it was just something that happened within the state that a family member could tell us about or something, we just didn't know," Griggs said.
She says, after talking to Secretary of State Michael Adams's office, clerks across the commonwealth are getting ready to see the number of voters in their respective counties change.
"As of next year there are about a little over 200,000 voters that will be ready to purge," Griggs said. "So that's whenever we'll start seeing the numbers down on our end change."
There are also some important dates for voters and potential candidates coming up. If you're looking to run for office, you have until January 7 to register. As a voter, if you're looking to change your party affiliation for the primary in May, you have to do so by December 31.