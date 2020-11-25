PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is reviewing set ups of outdoor tent seating in Kentucky.
People have questioned whether outdoor tent seating simply doesn't simulate an indoor dining experience.
Beshear said in his daily briefing Tuesday he doesn't want to issue any blanket orders on tents, but state health officials need to review how safe each restaurants set ups are.
"It's taking us going through the different ones that are set up, and we are trying to be consistent in the way the enforcement is," Beshear said. "There's just a lot of different options that we are seeing out there."
A few businesses in Marshall County said having tents outdoors is their only option of survival this winter.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal signed an Emergency Executive Order allowing Marshall County Emergency Management to provide tents to local restaurants upon request.
Restaurants are required to abide by Beshear's order if they request a tent. Tables must be set up six feet apart for social distancing and table sizes are also limited to a maximum of eight people from two households’ total.
On Tuesday, the Emergency Management Office sent seven businesses an application to receive a tent.
One of those businesses, Calvert Cafe, said the tents will help businesses.
I don't know how the tents are going to work we need to look at the stipulations there as far as if we're going to keep them open on two ends," said Kim Story, Calvert Cafe Owner. "You don't want to have them completely closed in and spread the virus."
Team Kentucky's Healthy at Work guidance said if a tent is used at least 50% or two sides must remain completely open at all times.
Another business who applied for the tents is Four Little Pigs Barbecue. They're also setting up a drive through window.
As restaurants try and survive the year the Kentucky Restaurant Association is reporting of the 7,500 or so restaurants in Kentucky 20% are closing this year.
"It's extremely frustrating to not be able to point to scientific data in our communities that generate the actions that are being taken," said Stacy Roof, President and CEO Kentucky Restaurant Association.
Roof said they have tried to get the governor's office to release data supporting their decision to close indoor dining. Some restaurants owners feel targeted by the dining mandates when retail businesses have little restrictions ahead of Black Friday.
A COVID-19 risk scale released from Texas Medical Association physician members of the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and the TMA Committee on Infectious Diseases showed eating in a restaurant ranks moderately high as opposed to eating outside which they ranked low-moderate. Shopping at a mall ranked moderate. The scales range started at low, and continued to low-moderate, moderate, moderate-high, and high risk.
Story said she understands the restrictions on her business, but she's still hurting.
"In a restaurant typically you have more of the family setting around and friends socializing longer then perhaps in the grocery store or the shopping aisles," Story said.
Beshear said he wants to work with business, but will not tolerate restaurants ignore the restrictions put in place.
"Restaurants that are still open for indoor dining are losing their food permits; they will lose their alcohol beverage, their liquor licenses. That's going to be a process that last longer than three weeks if they have to apply to get them back," Beshear said.
Local health department, including Graves and McCracken County, are helping restaurants comply with outdoor seating set-ups if they need help.