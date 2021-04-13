FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's online unemployment insurance portal is on track to go live Tuesday morning after four days offline, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
The system has been offline for four days so security upgrades could be made to combat unemployment fraud and hacking attempts.
MORE DETAILS: Kentucky shutting down unemployment website for four days due to 'massive' fraud, hacking attempts
Amy Cubbage, Beshear's general counsel, said the site should go live again at 6 a.m. CT on Tuesday. When the site is back online, all claimants will have to reregister as though it was their first time using the site, and they'll need a new eight-digit PIN. The state has been mailing letters to claimants with their new PINs, but many will likely not receive their letter by Tuesday.
"So far, 100,000 letters have been mailed with new login information for claimants and the remaining letters will be mailed tomorrow," Cubbage said. "Knowing that the letters will not reach you in time for the system’s reopening, we will have call center assistance at 502-564-2900 available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT for the next 10 days.”
Beshear stressed that this number is only for people who need help getting their eight-digit PINs. No other unemployment questions will be answered through that number. Beshear said at maximum capacity, 150 people will be answering phones to help reset PINs Tuesday.
The governor cautioned that wait times will likely be the longest around 6 a.m. CT, when the call center opens, and toward the end of the day. The call center closes at 8 p.m. CT.
"A valid email address is required to verify identity in new registration process. Free email accounts are available through Google and Yahoo. You will also need the new eight-digit PIN to create the new account,” Cubbage said. “If you are not due to request benefits this week, please hold off on requesting a PIN via phone and wait for the letter.”