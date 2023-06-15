PADUCAH — A newly released report is offering insight into the wellbeing of America's kids and where states rank in how children are faring overall. The Anna E. Casey Foundation has released its latest Kids Count Data Book, which evaluates all 50 states.
The report ranks states on 16 indicators across domains of health, economic wellbeing, education and family and community. The report shows all those areas have been impacted by the recent child care crisis.
Kentucky ranked 40th, Tennessee was slightly higher at 36th, Missouri came in at 28th and Illinois ranked 19th.
Folks at one Paducah day care facility say those numbers aren't shocking. They say today's staffing issues, long waiting lists and the cost of child care have impacted west Kentucky families.
"Being a mother is indescribable," says Ashlee O'Neal.
Parenthood comes with thousands of responsibilities, and O'Neal is all too familiar with those tasks as a single mother of her daughter, Lilee. One of those tasks is finding child care.
O'Neal is the office coordinator for the day care at Easterseals West Kentucky in Paducah.
She says every day she answers phone calls from mothers like her looking for answers about available and affordable child care services.
"I hate the fact that I can't physically do anything to help them,” she says. “I mean, it's hard. You know, I've taken a lot of phone calls where they've looked, called around.”
She's been working with children for almost eight years, and she says she’s been lucky when it comes to child care.
"I worked in the school, so you got to, you know, they, they provided child care there. Same goes with here, you know, the wait here is a year-and-a-half to two years out. So, if I did not work here, I would be on that waitlist," she says.
Kentucky Sen. Danny Carroll is the CEO of Easterseals West Kentucky. He says Easterseals sees the growing problem and its effects on other areas in Kentucky.
"We've got to be able to provide the workforce, and child care is a crucial part of that," says Carroll.
He says the legislature has been working to find solutions to the problem.
"We're trying to get economic development to partner with the early childhood education in the state, and when we go recruiting industry, or industry comes to us, that's part of the package and we have assets available to help them if they want to build a facility on site,” Carroll says. “And so I think what we're going to see in the future is child care is going to become a benefit.”
O'Neal says she hopes those benefits become the reality. She says any family right now expecting a child should start to save money and look day care facilities now.
The Kids Count Data Book recommends a few ways leaders can make improvements that will benefit both families and child care providers.
- The report says federal, state and local governments should invest more money in child care.
- It says public and private leaders should work together to improve infrastructure for home-based child care.
- To help young parents, the report says Congress should expand the federal legislation that serves student parents.
To read the full report click here.