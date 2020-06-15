PADUCAH — Kentucky Oaks Mall continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some businesses still closed.
One locally owned entertainment business reopened Saturday. Kim Bohde is the owner and conductor of RB's Train in the mall. She's been running the business at the mall for two years.
COVID-19 closed her business for nearly three months, but she reopened on Saturday with a big smile.
"It's been wonderful. I've been called the train lady, and I love that," laughed Bohde. "It's nice to get back at it. I'm pleased to be here and glad to have something for the kids to do."
Parents looked happy to bring their kids to the mini train station for some fun Saturday, but the kids were more excited.
The train cars make it easy to practice social distancing, but the train must be kept clean constantly.
"We're taking precautions like everybody. We always disinfected anyways. We're just doing more of it,"said Bohde. "Hand sanitizer is here for everybody to use before getting on, after, whatever they're comfortable with."
Saturday, families and friends shopped, held hands and enjoyed their time at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Some wore masks and practiced social distancing. Others not so much.
Tyler Green had his mask. "Oh, I have my mask in my pocket. I just wear it when I'm required to," said Green.
He said as long as people stay 6 feet apart and keep their hands clean, he believes they will be fine.
Time will go on. Green said live your life, but take care of you and your family. "Have fun and stay safe!" said Green.
Bohde said she will be conducting the train on the weekends for now, awaiting the day she can return to working seven days a week.
When it is open, RB's Train runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.